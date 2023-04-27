WSYR-TV — Famous actor and comedian, Eugene Levy — known for his roles in the American Pie movies, Best in Show and Schitt’s Creek — visited Syracuse on Wednesday night, April 26. Levy, who is currently working on his second season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, was passing through Syracuse and made a stop to eat at the popular downtown restaurant Pastabilities in Armory Square.

Ever had trouble falling asleep or staying asleep because of your partner? Whether it’s getting disturbed by snoring, stolen covers during the night or differing schedules waking you up before your alarm — you’re not alone. People are taking to social media to talk about “sleep divorces,” the idea of sleeping separately from your partner to get a better night’s sleep. On TikTok, there are more than 355,000 views for the hashtag #sleepdivorce — and experts say there can be potential benefits.

The Fayetteville-Manlius School District has been once again named as one of the nation’s “Best Communities for Music Education in America.” The title is chosen by The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), a nonprofit organization that advocates active participation in music-making. F-M is among the 830 school districts, and 78 schools to receive the designation from NAMM.