(WSYR-TV) — Finally… it’s Friday! Steve and Erik rejoice as the weekend approaches.

For Steve, it’s bittersweet. His oldest, Emma, turns 20 today. He reflects on the last two decades of being a dad, and gives advice to Erik on how to enjoy the time.

Then, the duo tells us about a couple down in Florida who celebrated 80 years of marriage this week. The couple has some interesting words of wisdom for anyone in a relationship.

Plus, Erik updates us on users of Facebook being eligible to for a settlement in a class action lawsuit. Erik received a message and is wondering how he could spend the money.