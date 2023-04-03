(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Tim talk about “Our Town,” playing currently at Syracuse Stage.

In sports news, Steve and Tim get excited for the UConn vs. San Diego St. NCAA men’s basketball game tonight. They also discuss LSU’s defeat against Iowa in the NCAA women’s championship.

Additionally, Steve wonders why he still has his Twitter check mark and confronts the company’s massive revenue losses since Elon Musk’s acquisition.

In medical news, a new Alzheimer’s study shows that it’s possible to diagnose the disease early on, using eye examinations. Lastly, the FDA just approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug.