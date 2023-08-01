(WSYR-TV) — Happy August first! Or should we say “Dogust” first. Steve and Iris discuss the nationwide celebration of adopted dogs whose birthdays are unknown, so they have their own special day. Iris is especially happy to celebrate her two dogs, Brady and Mr. T, and Happy Dogust to all those who celebrate!

If you were outside last night, you may have noticed that the moon looked particularly bigger. That’s because the second Supermoon of the year occurs tonight when the moon rises over the southeastern horizon around 9 p.m. Lucky for Central New Yorkers, the forecast calls for clear skies tonight for an easy viewing of the Sturgeon Supermoon.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will be stopping by NBT Bank stadium when the Worcester Woo Sox face the Syracuse Mets. Sale will make two rehab appearances and will pitch three innings during tonight’s game, as well as Sunday’s matinee.

Our hosts also recalled the sad news of the passing of Paul Reubens, the actor who was best known for his comedic character “Pee-wee Herman.”