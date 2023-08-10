(WSYR-TV) — Erik Columbia fills in for Steve Infanti as co-host of Bridge Street with Iris St. Meran.

Big news came out for Taylor Swift fans last night. The star announced that the rumors are true: she will be re-releasing her album 1989 Oct. 27, and this time, it’s going to be “Taylor’s Version.” That date marks exactly nine years since the original studio album was released. Swift fans have been anticipating this for a while, and this time, it turns out they were right.

Something rather odd made itself known to NASA employees: the James Webb Space Telescope spotted a question-mark-shaped object in deep space. The object appears in an image of two young stars devouring gas and dust. Experts say the question mark could be two galaxies colliding, interacting, and distorting each other.