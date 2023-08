(WSYR-TV) — Steve is back to close out the week with Iris. The two chat about the terribly sad wildfires in Hawaii. The footage speaks for itself.

They then transition the conversation to birthday of Hip Hop. Iris and Steve shares memories of falling in love with the genre.

Finally, are you a fan of Skaneateles? Apparently, so is one national publication. Skaneateles was named the most charming town in New York State by HGTV. It’s a small reason why living in CNY is underrated.