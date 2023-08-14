(WSYR-TV) — With Iris on vacation this week, Tim Fox is stepping into the co-host chair with Steve on Monday.

The two begin the week with a chat about their weekends. Tim was able to stay busy with a couple of stops around CNY. Meanwhile, Steve was a couch potato and he loved every minute of it.

They then transition into a chat about Otto the Orange’s induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Otto was inducted this past weekend during a ceremony in Indiana.

The duo also wished Steve Martin a happy 78th birthday. The comedian, musician and actor has had so many projects touch people all over the world. Steve and Tim discuss some of their favorites.

Host chat ends with the upsetting topic that Disney+ is cracking down on password sharing at the beginning of 2024. It becomes the latest streaming service to announce such a move.