(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday brings Bridge Street producer Laura Koch to Host Chat. It has been awhile since Laura hosted the show, but she has been fervently working behinds the scenes.

After the two catch up on what Laura has been up to, they turn the conversation to Steve. It’s the beginning of a busy seven days for his family. It began today with what would have been his mother’s 75th birthday. Steve shared memories of his late mom.

They then turn to the movie “The Blind Side.” The focus of that movie, Michael Oher, has made claims that the film has a major flaw, and potential lie, at its center.

Finally, the conversation ends with a pair of snakes that made surprise appearances. How scared are you of snakes? You might be even more scared after these stories.