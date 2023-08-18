(WSYR-TV) — The Infantis are here to close out this week of Bridge Street.

Kim joins her husband Steve on set and they start with a celebration of Steve’s dad. Today is his 75th birthday. The two share some great memories of Steve’s father. We even find out why Kim is his favorite person in the family.

They then talk about Kim joining the NewsChannel 9 Weekend Morning News family for the time being. She will help out the station for a few weeks, anchoring the morning show on Saturday and Sunday. Kim does ask for your prayers though. She says it’s been roughly 13 years since she anchored a show.

Quickly approaching is Kim’s [redacted] birthday. Steve laments on how difficulty it is to shop for Kim, and Kim has a few suggestions.