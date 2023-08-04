(WSYR-TV) –We are switching things up today and we are welcoming our friend Tim Fox onto the show!

Do you like a good brew? Well, if so, then you are in luck! Today is International Beer Day, and Tim shares with us his favorite beer of choice.

Iris gives us some insightful information about how drinking pickle juice could benefit you. Drinking pickle juice could help with athletic recovery. Tim will not be trying this health benefit because he doesn’t like pickles and isn’t all that athletic!

Speaking of food, Ale ‘n’ Angus is known for their award-winning burger and reigning champ in The Best New York Burger Competition. On the menu now is a dish that honors the memory of a special customer and one of their biggest fans, Ethan Rivard!

An Auburn native, Harriet Tubman, will be featured on the $5 gold coin, $1 silver coin, and a half dollar clad coin. All the designs were created by the United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designers and sculpted by the United States Mint Medallic Artists.