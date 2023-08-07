(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris start off the day talking about one young Central New Yorker who is making a difference in the community and beyond. Ava Musci is 14 years old and decided to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand is set up in partnership with the national Alex’s Lemonade Foundation, which was founded to support cancer research in honor of Alex, a young girl who lost her battle with cancer. Ava’s donation page will be open through the end of 2023. Her goal is to raise $3,000. Find her page at alexslemonade.org.

Another Central New Yorker is making a big splash. Owner of Gino’s Cheese Steak and Onion Josh Amidon is gaining national recognition for his bright pink Barbie-themed sauce. He shared a post on social media that has reached over 11 million people. The sandwich shop is located on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville. You can find them online at ginosfayettevilleny.com.