(WSYR-TV) — After a wet and windy Monday, with likely tornados affecting some parts of our viewing area, Steve and Iris chat about wild weather.

They then move the conversation to the Fair. Bel Biv DeVoe will play the New York State Fair for a third time this summer. Steve and Iris reminisce about the group and the influence they had on their lives.

After that, movies become the hot topic. Sibohan Fallon Hogan will be on the show Wednesday to preview her new film. Plus, Barbie has reached over $1 Billion in worldwide sales. It has made Greta Gerwig the most successful solo woman director ever.

Finally, with August 8th being National Pickelball Day and International Cat Day, Steve and Iris discuss the importance of both while playing a the show’s version of Pickelball. Enjoy!