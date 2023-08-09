(WSYR-TV) — It’s the middle of the week on Bridge Street, and our favorite local co-hosts are excited to add some flavor to the show today!

The duo talks about the severe weather cases happening in the States. In Maui, some wildfires are being fanned by strong winds forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities on Wednesday. Here in New York, a tornado struck down in Turin located in Lewis County.

Creator of the Cha Cha Slide DJ Casper, who drew an entire generation of middle schoolers to the dance floors, has died at age 58.

Are you hungry enough to change your name? Well, if you are looking for a free meal for life, on Aug. 1-4, the chain was on the hunt for its biggest fans and tempting loyal customers with a lifetime of Subway Deli Heros if they legally changed their name to Subway. There will be one winner from the 10,000 sandwich lovers that signed up legally to change their name. The winner will be revealed at the end of the month.

Regarding lunch, Burger King will offer its own wrap, specifically the BK Royal Crispy Wraps. Steve cannot wait to try this new selection coming out Aug. 14.