(WSYR-TV) — Spotify Wrapped is all the rage online these past few days and that has made Steve feel old. Do you who Bad Bunny is? Steve didn’t, and Bad Bunny is the most listened to artist in the world. That news has encouraged both him and Allison to take a listen.

Speaking of music, Sammy Award submissions are now open, just head to SyracuseAreaMusic.com/submissions.

Inspired by Wednesday’s “Gaslighting” conversation, Allison has downloaded a word of the day app.

Plus, the topic of holiday shopping came up again. Are you someone who will spend extra to get free-shipping? Steve and Allison might be.