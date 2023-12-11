(WSYR-TV) — Welcome back from the weekend. How was yours?

Well, Erik and Iris had busy ones. Iris fill us in how her and her husband, Jason, finally got the Christmas decorations up. And she tells us about a good Secret Santa experience she had.

Meanwhile, Erik tells us about his girls Dance recital on Sunday. It was Erik’s middle daughter, Kendell’s first recital. They then talk about the fun football weekend that was. It saw the Bills beat the Chiefs in front of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and the Cortland Red Dragons punching their first-ever ticket to the Division 3 National Championship.

Finally, the duo wraps up with the P!nk concert selling tickets to the public today. The concert is as popular as the price of the tickets are high.