(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Kate host Monday’s Bridge Street and it’s the first time in ten years that the couple shared the same set. The two reminisce about their past: meeting at their first TV station in 2010, getting married and now working together at NewsChannel 9.

They then dive into the weather, and if we are going to have a white Christmas. Plus, did you know that the cold air negatively affects your immune system? And the two finish up by chatting about the sale of the Goonies house. The home went for $1.7 million and was sold to super fans of the film (not named Kate and Erik).