(WSYR-TV) — Less than two weeks out from Christmas and Steve Infanti says he still hasn’t shopped for gifts. Iris, on the other hand, is a little more prepared but not by much.

They both managed to secure tickets for the P!nk concert at the dome in October. Both had friends get in the presale line and get tickets to the hottest show in town.

Speaking of shows, Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Syracuse. It’ll have an Italian theme. Maybe it should star the most popular Italian, Tommy DeVito.

The former Syracuse Quarterback led the Giants to a win on Monday Night Football last night. And with that, he has stolen Giants fans’ hearts. Steve and Iris reflect on the turnaround that has taken the football world by storm.

The duo finishes up with conversations about the Golden Globes nominations and a canine calendar from the TSA.