(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik are back hosting together Tuesday and what a day it is to talk Syracuse sports!

The SU Men’s Soccer team captured the program’s first national championship Monday night in a penalty kicks shootout thriller. The two break down what it meant for the city, the university and the program.

Plus, as that magic was happening, the SU Men’s Basketball team was in a hotly contested game with Monmouth. But as the sports gods would have it, the soccer team was able to win at halftime of the basketball game and everyone in the JMA Dome was able to watch on the big screen.

Finally, the two end with the news that the Zac Brown Band is returning to Syracuse this summer.