(WSYR-TV)–In today’s episode, Steve Infanti and Iris St. Meran unironically discuss their matching outfits and holiday party later this evening.

December 13 means it’s “Swiftmas.” Yes! Taylor Swift turns 34 today. Of course, Infanti and St. Meran discuss how she may be spending it with Travis Kelce after they got photographed kissing the other day. Kelce isn’t the only one in the NFL getting severe. According to multiple reports, there has been talk that Patriots coach Bill Belichick may not continue in 2024.

Surprisingly, there are no new updates regarding Dancing With The Stars as it has ended. Infanti and St. Meran discuss their admiration for the dedication it took for their favorite “true beginner” to make it as far as they did.