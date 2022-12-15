(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik begin the show by bringing in Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton to discuss the impending weather.

Kate tells the guys that how much snow you get will depend on what part of the viewing area you live, the chances of schools being closed tomorrow is very, very high. She also used Erik’s least favorite weather term… “heavy wet snow”.

The duo then turns to the tragic passing of “tWitch”. The popular dancer and producer of the Ellen show took his own life this week, and it has once again sparked the conversation of mental health and seeking help.

They then end the chat by discussing restaurants their family would take them for celebrations when they were kids, and how they didn’t realize those places weren’t “fancy” until they were much older.