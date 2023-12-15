(WSYR-TV) — The Infanti’s are co-hosting today’s Bridge Street.

Steve and Kim catch up with the audience on what Kim has been up to since she was last on Bridge Street. They then talk Christmas shopping and how Steve is feeling heading into the last few days before the holiday break.

Plus, Kim chats about this recent study about how kids are likely to marry someone like their parents and be born in the same month of their mothers.

We then finish up with Tim Fox who is spending all-day Friday at Tops on Onondaga Blvd to celebrate Food for Families. Local businesses are donating food and money to the Food Bank of Central New York.