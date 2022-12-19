(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Tim start off the week leading up to Christmas. This past weekend was a busy one for Erik’s family. His middle child celebrated her 2nd birthday and his oldest had a holiday recital.

Tim and Erik also discuss the beginning of Hanukkah with showing the Clinton Town Square Menorah lighting.

Finally, they honor the memory of Louis Orr who passed away from pancreatic cancer last week. The Syracuse men’s basketball legend was crucial to the start of Jim Boeheim’s coaching career at SU before starting a head coaching career himself. Louis Orr was 64 years old.