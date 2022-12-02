(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Allison begin the show with some good feelings after a Bills win in New England Thursday night.

Then Allison shares her night out in Fayetteville at Fringed Benefits who had a nice Sip and Shop event.

Then things get interesting when Steve and Allison get surprised with the #PilkAndCookies Challenge. It’s where one mixes milk and Pepsi. The two were totally caught off guard.

The segment finishes with discussions about Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries and the color of the year.