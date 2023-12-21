(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris remember those who lost their lives on December 21, 1988 in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. The Crouse chimes at Syracuse University will sound 35 times today in honor of those the 35 students who died. Syracuse University will also honor the victims during a memorial service at Hendricks Chapel followed by a procession to the place of remembrance.

In lighter news, Christmas is just four days away, and Steve shows his generosity by gifting Iris a basket from Witty Wicks.

Speaking of Christmas gifts, not surprisingly, Taylor Swift merchandise is beating out Beyoncé, Fleetwood Mac and Nicki Minaj combined, according to research by promotional products company Pens.com. Her merchandise averages 350,300 search a month according to the research as well.