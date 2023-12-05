(WSYR-TV) — What a Tuesday it is on Bridge Street.

Steve is back and he recaps yesterday’s exciting press conference introducing Fran Brown as the next head football coach of the Syracuse Orange. Despite the last couple of months for the Orange, there is a high-level of excitement amongst the fanbase.

There is also a rising excitement level over the upcoming holidays. Music is key for those who celebrate, and for Brenda Lee, the artist behind, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” the excitement is based on her song knocking Mariah Carey off the top spot. T

he song, which came out decades ago, never had a music video. Well, there is one now and everyone is watching it.

Speaking of music, have you heard about the concert coming to the JMA Wireless Dome?

P!nk is bring her 2024 summer tour to the Salt City and will play the dome October 6, 2024. She’ll be joined by Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp. It has the show and the entire station excited.