(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik discuss the wet weather and how it impacted their morning commute. They also chat on how their Christmas decorating is going. For Erik, not good. When is it too late to put up the outside decorations? The two then remembers the late Kirstie Allie who passed away at the age of 71. And finally, why are Millennials moving away from cities like NYC? Steve and Erik discuss that and show the top 10 cities they are moving to.