(WSYR-TV) — The “Dancing with the Stars” finale has come and gone, and the Bridge Street crew had their eyes peeled to the TV last night.

Xochitl Gomez was named the winner of the season, along with her pro-partner Val. And while Steve and Iris saw this coming, it didn’t make the night any less fun.

The duo shares their thoughts about the finale, Xochitl’s win, and what they liked most about this season of “Dancing with the Stars.”