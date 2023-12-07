(WSYR-TV) — In today’s episode, Steve Infanti and Iris St. Meran discuss the great turnout last night at Destiny USA for the Q&A for the Syracuse University football team. St Meran also shares that her unique, “More Than A Number,” is airing tonight at 7 pm. The hour-long special goes into depth on how opioids are affecting families and communities in Upstate NY.

The two then move on to discuss a special celebration for the first night of Hanukkah. The annual 42nd menorah lighting will occur at Clinton Square at 4:30 pm. The illumination will continue through the week until the menorah is fully lit.

Making headlines everywhere, Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine Person of the Year. St. Maren says she deserves this as she has been captivating people worldwide with her Eras Tour. Another pop star was also a talking point for the hosts.

Pink will be performing at the JMA Wireless Dome next fall. St. Maren started listing some exciting facts about Pink, like how she was added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Presale tickets are on sale starting tomorrow, and tickets for the general public will be released on Dec. 11.

If you’re a Pink fan, tune in on Monday. Infiniti says that Bridge Street will be giving out a pair of free front-row tickets to her show.