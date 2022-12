(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street Producer Laura Koch joined Steve Thursday and the pair started the show by discussing the breaking news that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and is headed home.

The discussion then shifts to the TIME person of the year which was awared to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy. After that, Alexa and Amazon have a new feature where you can thank your delivery driver and we celebrate the world’s oldest Tortoise Jonathan.