(WSYR-TV) — In today’s episode, Steve Infanti and Iris St. Meran discuss whether Syracuse is in its winter season. Although we got some snowfall, Infanti points out that temperatures next week are supposed to creep back up.

Next, St. Meran discusses her special that aired last night, “More Than A Number.” St. Meran is honored to share stories of those in our community affected by the opioid crisis. She then thanked all the crew members who helped make this extraordinary possible. If you cannot watch the special live, go to localsyr.com.

The two then move on to a more uplifting topic: SUNY Cortland football team, for the first time, is making their way to the semifinals down in Virginia. If the team wins the game, they’ll advance to the championship game. In support of the Red Dragons, Infanti and his co-anchor plan on wearing red to represent their mascot.

Do you want to watch your favorite sports team but have a conflict? Infanti currently needs help with this dilemma. The Buffalo Bills, Infanti’s favorite team, play the Chiefs this Sunday. However, at the same time, Infanti’s son has his end-of-the-year soccer banquet. Of course, Infiniti wants to attend the banquet and be focused while there. Is there a way to check the score while being present? St. Meran offered a few tips for Infanti to ensure he could do both. Like an old sitcom troupe, Infanti joked that it’s almost impossible to keep the final score unknown, so you can enjoy watching the game when you finally have the chance.

Infanti and St. Maren are thrilled that P!nk is coming to the JMA Dome next fall.