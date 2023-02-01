(WSYR-TV) — Starting off our show Wednesday, Steve and Erik discussed Tom Brady’s retirement announcement. The former quarterback announced this morning that he is retiring, for good this time, after playing in the National Football League for 23 years.

While on the topic of football players, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has teamed up with the American Heart Association to get more people aware of and educated in CPR through his #3forHeart Challenge. By going to www.Heart.org/3 you can learn more about this challenge and how to perform hands-only CPR.

Finally, in Portsmouth, Virginia, the 22-year-old assistant coach of the Churchland High JV basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old student in a game. This action led to both the head and assistant coach being fired from the Portsmouth school district, and the Churchland High JV team will no longer be playing for the rest of the season.