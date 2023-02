(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Steve close out the week with a congratulatory message to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team who took home Weatherate’s Most Accurate Award for the 12th year in a row. They then chat about Super Sunday and why they aren’t the most geared up for the game like they have been in the past. They then finish up with the news of Chick-fil-A unveiling a new cauliflower sandwich.