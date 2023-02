(WSYR-TV) — For today’s host chat we discussed Springsteen’s concert at the Dome and Syracuse native Post Malone. If you’re looking for some good food, company, and prizes there is chili cook off this Saturday from 12pm-3pm. The wait is over as we are just a month away from season 3 of Ted Lasso. In addition, hear more about the shocking discovery behind Forrest Gump and the infamous box of chocolates.