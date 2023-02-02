(WSYR-TV) — Happy Groundhog Day! Steve and Erik take the set Thursday and breakdown the festivities in P.A. Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, meanwhile, his counterpart Chuck on Staten Island did not. Whose side are you taking?

Plus, the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame nominees were released and there are a bunch of big names on the list. Speaking of big names, Breanna Stewart decided on a new WNBA location. The former C-NS Northstar is coming back home to the Empire State to play for the New York Liberty.

And finally, did you hear of a story about a six-year-old Michigan boy who ordered $1000 worth of food on his dad’s phone? Steve and Erik examine the root of how this all went down.