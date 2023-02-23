(WSYR-TV) — The storm has blown over for Central NY but around the country everyone is bracing themselves for more snow. In the last 24 hours, 1600 flights have been canceled with weather alerts across the state.

Looking on the brighter side, Rochester is opening Shake Shack’s first Upstate NY location. In addition to providing all our wants and needs, Amazon just bought primary care provider, One Medical.

Ellen Pompeo is calling it quits after 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Oldest dog ever record broken by a 30-year-old Portuguese dog named Bobi.

Syracuse’s Men’s Basketball suffered another loss to Clemson, will they make it to the NCAA tournament?