(WSYR-TV) — Iris and Steve finish out the week and despite it being late February, they were surprise to wake up to the wintery weather.

It is quite the way for Steve to enter his birthday weekend. The soon-to-be 47-year-old is traveling to the Great White North this weekend for a Thomas Rhett concert in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, on the hardwood, the Syracuse women have been a pleasant surprise this season. The SU women are 18-11 and poised for a postseason run. Steve and Iris wax poetic on the job of Felisha Legette-Jack.

Then, the duo previews the start of CNY Special Olympics which kicks off Friday night before chatting about Rhianna playing the Oscars and a book-sequel to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”