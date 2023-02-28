(WSYR-TV) — Erik Columbia is back with Steve Infanti Tuesday.

The two chat about the winter weather that hit CNY Monday night through Tuesday morning, and Erik’s daughter was not happy that her school district decided to go through with school. Just wait until you hear who she is blaming.

Plus, have you heard that Gen Z’ers are flocking to Syracuse. USA Today posted the top ten cities that that generation is moving to and the Salt City slotted at number seven. Erik and Steve talk over the reason they believe Syracuse is becoming a destination.