(WSYR-TV) — Our host chat for this Friday began with an introduction to Stefanie Heath, who guest hosted with Steve for the show today. Stefanie is a local who works to get laws changed in order to protect and help animals.

The two of them brought up the fact that this weekend most of New York State will be experiencing below zero temperatures, with the wind chill bringing some places of the state down to -50 degrees. Remember to be careful of hypothermia this weekend, and don’t stay outside for too long.

This year Syracuse’s own Byrne Dairy is turning 90 years old. The company began in 1933 with workers delivering milk by horse-drawn wagons, and now has stores all across the state.

They ended host chat by talking about Netflix’s new policy change, which aims to stop people from sharing passwords outside of a household. This change will require devices to log into the account’s home wifi once every 31 days, or it will be logged out of the account.