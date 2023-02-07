(WSYR-TV) — Marguerite Mitchell is back at the desk with Steve. The two begin with feeling the stings of live TV. Steve’s IFB was hanging and needed to be fixed, which he got a kick out of.

Then, they took a live-look at the SAMMY awards as they got ready to announce nominees and the 2023 hall-of-fame class. Speaking of HOF’ers, or at least future ones, Tom Brady retired last week and someone is selling a bottle of sand from the site he announced his retirement. And get this… someone is willing to pair nearly six figures for it.

Finally, colleges across the country are see ya to standardized testing. Is that good or bad? Steve and Marguerite weigh-in.