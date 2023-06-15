(WSYR-TV) — Today is Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring. We’re celebrating our company’s 27th anniversary, which started as one station in scranton in 1996.

Nexstar now oversees 200 stations in 116 television markets across the country, including every market in New York State.

To say thanks, our colleagues are giving back to their communities.

Anyone can come donate until 3:30 p.m. today and again tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bring out nonperishable foods or cash donations to our station located at 5904 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. If you’d like to learn more about the Salvation Army and how you can help, visit sasyr.org.