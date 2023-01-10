(WSYR-TV) — Erik joins Steve as co-host again, and this time he claims to be 100% rested. The two chat about bagels and where the state ranks as having the best.

Plus, as it turns out, the Empire State is also a great state to raise a family, and get a bagel. Steve and Erik then turn their attention to o-zone. Scientist say that the the protective layer of the earth is healing, and in 40ish years, it might be back to normal.

The two then finish up with a chat about some local sports legends all receiving special honors this week.