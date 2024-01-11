(WSYR-TV) — What in the wide world of sports was going on Wednesday?

It was a crazy night for Steve, so him and Iris break it down during Thursday’s host chat. Let’s start with the good news: SU took down Boston College inside the JMA Dome, despite not having two of its starters.

As for the wild news: three coaching legends made career decisions. Firstly, the GOAT of college football head coaching, Nick Saban, a former Syracuse assistant coach, retired from Alabama. Then, Pete Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks head coach, stepped away from his position. Then, in the late-night hours, Bill Belichick, of the the New England Patriots and tormentor of Steve Infanti’s Bills fandom, announced he and the Pats agreed to part ways.

Whew, what a time to be alive.

The duo finishes with a fun conversation about Steve’s unfortunate battle with a cologne bottle.