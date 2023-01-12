(WSYR-TV) — Steve is joined by Lisa Matto Thursday as a co-host. Lisa, who as appeared on Bridge Street as a guest, is the author of “The Upside of Downs,” a book about her daughter with Downs Syndrome.

As we get to know Lisa, the two chat about yesterday’s crazy day at the airport, the hospital release of Bills player Damar Hamlin, and Syracuse’s big win on the hardwood against Virginia Tech. And did you know Stephen King took a social media shot at Utica? Well, one of Lisa’s friends was not too happy about it.