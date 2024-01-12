(WSYR-TV) — Happy Friday! Steve and Iris are getting ready for the weekend, and the big chill heading the northeast’s way.

Steve will be heading out to Buffalo on Sunday for the wildcard game vs. the Steelers. There are supposed to be high winds and cold, cold temperatures. Steve is looking for advice on how to stay warm during the game.

Speaking of Buffalo, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are boycotting Buffalo foods in the Steel City leading up to the big game. The duo chats on why this type of activity makes sports more fun.

Finally, they finish up with conversations about the top ten “feel good songs” of the year, and ‘Shark Tank’ casting coming to Central New York.