(WSYR-TV) — Lisa returns for her second day as co-host with Steve, and watch out because it is Friday the 13th. Despite the two not being superstitious, they discuss the origins of the day, and no it did not start at Camp Crystal Lake.

The conversation then veers towards health news as Steve and Lisa bring up an article that shows risk of dying from cancer is falling. That leads into the very sad news that Lisa Marie Presley passed away.

Finally, host chat ends where yesterday’s began… eggs. The prices are skyrocketing. So, what can we use as substitutes? We have five alternatives and the two do not like any of them.