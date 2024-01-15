(WSYR-TV) — Happy Monday from the Bridge Street crew! Erik Columbia joins Iris St. Meran for to begin the week.

Steve Infanti is off Monday due to the Buffalo Bills game. The contest was supposed to be held Sunday, but the lake effect snow forced it to today. Steve and his family have tickets, so the duo break down the crazy weather and talk about fans driving out to Orchard Park this afternoon.

Speaking of football, Erik is still riding high after his Detroit Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years. He discusses the happiness from the win and what sports mean to a community.

What cannot be understated is the importance of Monday’s holiday. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is celebrated on what would have been his 95th birthday. Iris and Erik talk about his legacy and what Central New York is doing to honor his spirit.

Plus, the duo chats about sleeping habits and what a new study tells us about consistent sleep schedules.