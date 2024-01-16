(WSYR-TV) — Steve has returned thawed and walking taller after his Bills took down the Steelers in the frozen tundra of Orchard Park. He tells Iris and our viewers about his journey to and from WNY in what was one of the wildest scenes the NFL has seen the past few years.

The duo then tosses to our NewsChannel 9 weather team. They have all of us covered when it comes to the upcoming eclipse. Take out sixty seconds and find out how to better your enjoyment upcoming phenomena.

Finally, the conversation ends with a celebration of dragons. Today is national “Appreciate a Dragon Day.” Between a couple of universities and high schools, we have a few dragons in our viewing area to celebrate.