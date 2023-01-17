(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik host the show Tuesday and they had a lot to say.

After going over their weekends, the topic of going to the movies came up. It’s been awhile since Steve went to the theater and he didn’t know you had to pick your seats beforehand online. Is picking your seats good or bad? They disagree.

Plus, it was stressful Sunday for Steve watching the Bills, the price of stamps are rising and would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile for a job? Erik seems to think it would be a fun gig.