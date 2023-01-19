(WSYR-TV) — Iris St. Meran joins Steve Infanti as co-host Thursday!

Steve laments about his lack of sleep the previous night while Iris lets us in on what she has been working on of the last few weeks.

Plus, it’s National Popcorn Day! Thousands of theaters across the country are celebrating with free popcorn, which begs the question … is popcorn better at the movie theater?

The two then delve into the weird Carol Baskin news about her ex-husband who she claims is alive. And finally, the new iOS update has brought a feature that is a welcomed addition for Iris and Steve, the unsend button. Hear how it is changing lives for those who send messages they probably shouldn’t have.