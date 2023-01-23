(WSYR-TV) — Tim Fox joins Steve Infanti as co-host Monday, and the two lament about their poor football weekend.

Steve, as we all know, is a big Bills fan and with the unexpected end of the season coming at the hands of the Bengals, it is a tough loss to get over. Meanwhile, Tim, who is disappointed in the Giants falling to the Eagles, is a little bit more optimistic on the season since the Giants had different expectations.

The two then about a phenomenal story of a man surviving being lost at sea for 24 days. Plus, they reflect on the big MLK event at Syracuse University, and the event held at Bishop Grimes in Bob McKenney’s honor – he was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.